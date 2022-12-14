Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 636.3% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Integrated Ventures Price Performance
Shares of INTV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 261,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
About Integrated Ventures
