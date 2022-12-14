Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 636.3% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Shares of INTV stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 261,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.