Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 250,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,130,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

