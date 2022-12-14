International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,102. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $134.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

