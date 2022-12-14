Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Spence Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 5.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

