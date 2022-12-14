Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 852.6% in November

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 852.6% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 180,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,041. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.