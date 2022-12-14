Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

