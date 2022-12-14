Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 7.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.28. 509,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,021,453. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

