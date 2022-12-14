Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after acquiring an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,030,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,299,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

