Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 669,917 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.