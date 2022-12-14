Investors Buy High Volume of Exact Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,146 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 327% compared to the typical volume of 3,314 call options.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

