IOTA Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. IOTA has a market cap of $543.84 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002834 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012535 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
