IPVERSE One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,679.06 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $19,679.06 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

