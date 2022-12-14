IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.62. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

