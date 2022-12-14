iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.56. 2,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $114.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $150.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.