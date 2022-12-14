iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

