iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.37 and last traded at $84.37. 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

