iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

