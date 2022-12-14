iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $117.49.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 369.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,559,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,453,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.