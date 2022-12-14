iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000.

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

