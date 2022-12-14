iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EMIF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

(Get Rating)

Read More

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.