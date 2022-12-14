iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.613 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EMXF stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

