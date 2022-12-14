iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.613 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

