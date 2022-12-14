iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 19th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,394. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $371,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $629,000.

