iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

