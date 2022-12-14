iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:ESGU)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,154,000 after buying an additional 74,084 shares during the period.

