iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Raises Dividend to $1.69 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.694 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,707. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.