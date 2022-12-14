iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,159. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

