iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stake Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF accounts for 0.5% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $48,719,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $44,946,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $269.84 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.27.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

