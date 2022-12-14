iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:XT)

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,832. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

