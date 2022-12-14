iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.38. 371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $713,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the last quarter.

