iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

IAU opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

