iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 15th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,998,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 858,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,307. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

