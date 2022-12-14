iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.585 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,018,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

