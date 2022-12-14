iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 852.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter.

