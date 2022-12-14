iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.99

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $25.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 3,060,940 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 193,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

