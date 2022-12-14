iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:EWJV)

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.263 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,940. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $818,000.

