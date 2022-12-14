iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Declares $0.12 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,121. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000.

