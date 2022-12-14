iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,055. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

