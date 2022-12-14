iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,714 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

