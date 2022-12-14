iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,578. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.