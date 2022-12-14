iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declares $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.062 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $385.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.78. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,251,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

