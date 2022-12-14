iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

