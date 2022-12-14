iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.78.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

