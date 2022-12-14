iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,230,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.59. 13,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,650. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.