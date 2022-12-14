iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.83. 15,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,650. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

