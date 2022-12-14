iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.371 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

