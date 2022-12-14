iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

