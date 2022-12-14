Jabil (JBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. Jabil has set its Q1 guidance at $2.00-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.00-$2.40 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,725. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

