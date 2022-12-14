Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.10. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.
The firm has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
