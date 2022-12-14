Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $15.10. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $165,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

