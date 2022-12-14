JasmyCoin Price Reaches $0.0037 (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $171.56 million and $27.30 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506915 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.63 or 0.05066412 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,356.95 or 0.30034982 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars.
